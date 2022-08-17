Midland ISD teacher named Region 18′s Secondary Teacher of the Year

The school surprised her with the news of this recognition this afternoon(CBS7 News/ Reilly Strand)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Amanda Byars of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy has been named Region 18′s Secondary Teacher of the Year.

The school surprised her with the news of this recognition this afternoon.

Byars told cbs7 news that the award not only recognizes her achievement but the achievement of the school as a whole.

“We’re a relatively new school,” Byars said. “This is only our 4th year open, and we’ve already achieved such amazing things in such a short time, and we’ve grown our students and their capability as learners and as achievers, and that we are growing them to know that women can do anything.”

The Region 18 Services Center represents 19 counties and 33 school districts across West Texas.

