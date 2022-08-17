Ector County jury finds man guilty of evading arrest with vehicle

Ector County jury finds man guilty of evading arrest with vehicle(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On Wednesday, an Ector County jury found Apolinar Vasquez Saucedo, 39, guilty of evading arrest detention w/vehicle.

The jury sentenced him to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Correctional Institutions Division.

The prosecutors for the State of Texas were Assistant District Attorneys Henry Eckels and Melissa Williams. The presiding judge was Honorable James Rush in the 244th District Court.

On March 6, 2021, Mr. Saucedo was arrested for intentionally fleeing in a vehicle from an officer who was attempting to arrest or detain him. He was formally indicted by an Ector County grand jury on May 17, 2021.

He was represented in trial by Defense Attorney Phillip Wildman.

