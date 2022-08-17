Be Excellent: Cindy Vansyckle

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

You may have heard the saying; “It takes a big heart to shape little minds.”

That motto fits perfectly for August’s Be Excellent honoree in Odessa.

Now that the school year is underway for many students, we are honoring a Teacher who always goes above and beyond to make sure no student of hers is left behind.

On any ordinary Weekday in an 8th-grade math classroom, you’ll find Mrs. Cindy Vansyckle.

Mrs. Vansyckle has been an educator for about a decade now and in her current spot at Ector College Prep in Odessa for eight of those years.

“I am in my dream job!”

During her career, she has cultivated countless bonds of learning with each and every one of her students. Vansyckle says that is paramount.

“You just really have to get to know them by helping them, letting them know that you care. That you have an endless amount of love for them. They’ll feel it, they’re very receptive to it. Even though they’re 8th graders, they need that,” Vansyckle explains.

Mrs. Vansyckle credits her success as an educator to not only being a mother herself but that it’s literally in her blood.

“My dad was an educator for ECISD and he taught me the importance of giving back to our community. So, I decided to become a teacher and invest my life, not only in my three children but in these children. They are our future, and we need to make sure to invest in them and to give everything that we have. I hope I get to fulfill that in more with these kids,” said Vansyckle.

Innovative teaching from a unique educator is a recipe for success that keeps Mrs. Vansyckle enjoying each day.

“To see the excitement, to see their growth, that’s what brings me back every single day.”

Cindy Vansyckle was awarded $500 from Excel ER Odessa Emergency Room and CBS7 as part of ‘Be Excellent.’

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.