West Texas Patriot Guard Riders to give military honors for veteran with no family

By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 2:00 p.m., The West Texas Patriot Guard Riders will conduct a flag line and Military Honors for John Strachan.

The events will take place at American Heritage Funeral Home, 4100 N FM 1788, Midland.

Born on September 1, 1935, Mr. Strachan served in the United States Army from Feb. 2, 1962, to Aug. 1, 1962. Mr. Strachan is not expected to have anyone attend his burial.

Please help spread the word and ensure that this United States Army Veteran is not buried alone. Veterans of the West Texas communities are encouraged to attend.

Mr. Strachan will receive full military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the on-site his next-door neighbor and friend will accept the United States flag on Strachan’s behalf.

The veteran’s organizations in West Texas work with the local community and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that no veteran is ever left behind.

