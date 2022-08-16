Grande Communications Stadium renamed Astound Broadband Stadium

Grande Communications Stadium to be Renamed Astound Broadband Stadium
Grande Communications Stadium to be Renamed Astound Broadband Stadium(CBS7 News/ Reilly Strand)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For years the football stadium at Scharbauer Sports Complex in midland has been known as “Grande Communications Stadium” but that changed today.

City leaders were present today as they unveiled the new name “Astound Broadband Stadium”

Astound Broadband powered by Grande (previously Grande Communications) has served the Permian Basin community for over 20 years and has been the only sponsor of the stadium since it opened. In addition to this sponsorship, the organization has supported and contributed to over 60 nonprofit organizations in the area.

The rebranding comes after the brands RCN, Grande, Wave, Digital West and enTouch joined Astound Broadband earlier this year.

Mayor Patrick Payton told CBS7 News that the city values the partnership with Astound.

“It’s really a great opportunity for us here in the city,” Payton said. “When you look at this being one of the most important places when you’re playing Friday night football, sometimes Thursday, and even college teams play here; it’s great to have Astound as a partner here for the long haul for Midland Texas right here in this great venue.”

Upcoming games at the astound broadband stadium include a scrimmage with Midland High vs El Paso on Aug. 19 and the first home game with Legacy vs Amarillo on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Two arrested in shooting in meeting
Two arrested in shooting in Midland
Logo de Midland ISD
Midland ISD teacher resigns
The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west in the 8200 block of...
UPDATE: Identity of victim in Fatal crash on the 8200 block of Highway 191 released
ECSO logo
In-Custody death in Ector County

Latest News

American Flag generic
West Texas Patriot Guard Riders to give military honors for veteran with no family
A memorial honoring veterans sits at the Permian Basin Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Midland, TX.
Thousands of combat-disabled veterans don’t qualify for certain military benefits. A West Texas Marine is trying to change that.
Major Richard Star Act
Major accident at the intersection of West County and West University.
Three children taken to hospital in critical condition after major crash in Odessa