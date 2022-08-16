Grande Communications Stadium renamed Astound Broadband Stadium

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For years the football stadium at Scharbauer Sports Complex in midland has been known as “Grande Communications Stadium” but that changed today.

City leaders were present today as they unveiled the new name “Astound Broadband Stadium”

Astound Broadband powered by Grande (previously Grande Communications) has served the Permian Basin community for over 20 years and has been the only sponsor of the stadium since it opened. In addition to this sponsorship, the organization has supported and contributed to over 60 nonprofit organizations in the area.

The rebranding comes after the brands RCN, Grande, Wave, Digital West and enTouch joined Astound Broadband earlier this year.

Mayor Patrick Payton told CBS7 News that the city values the partnership with Astound.

“It’s really a great opportunity for us here in the city,” Payton said. “When you look at this being one of the most important places when you’re playing Friday night football, sometimes Thursday, and even college teams play here; it’s great to have Astound as a partner here for the long haul for Midland Texas right here in this great venue.”

Upcoming games at the astound broadband stadium include a scrimmage with Midland High vs El Paso on Aug. 19 and the first home game with Legacy vs Amarillo on Aug. 26.

