Pursuit ends in fatal crash in Terrell County

By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TERRELL COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A pursuit leading to a crash killed 4 people in Terrell County Friday night.

A spokesperson for DPS said DPS Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Titan, on US 90 east of Sanderson. As Troopers walked up to the vehicle, the driver sped off and a pursuit started.

As the pursuit entered Sanderson, the truck turned north on US 285 and continued to speed. As the truck was traveling north on US 285 near mile marker 484 in an effort to evade law enforcement it traveled into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a Ford F-150.

The driver and rear passenger in the Titan died as a result of the crash. The driver’s identity has not been released at this time. The rear passenger was identified as Zuniga Roque-Flores, a 42-year-old man from Guanajuato, Mexico.

The front passenger in the Titan is in stable condition and was transported by AirMed to Odessa Medical Center.

The driver and passenger of the Ford F-150 were also pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the severity of the crash the seating positions of Ford F-150 occupants is unknown. They were identified as Carlos Rico, 23, of Del Rio, Texas and Jesus Garcia,19, of Del Rio, Texas.

A Kia Stinger was traveling southbound behind the Ford F-150 and suffered disabling damage due to debris from the crash. All three vehicles caught fire and burned. The diver of the Stinger was not injured.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time. The investigation to confirm the identity of the unknown Titan occupants is ongoing.

