‘It was kind of like a miracle’: Woman donates kidney to older brother in need

A woman donated her kidney to her adopted brother after turning out to be a match. (SOURCE: KATV)
By Desmond Nugent
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) – An Arkansas woman showed how far she will go for her family when she found out she was a kidney match for her adopted brother.

Leslie George said she has always protected her brother, Craig Robinson, who is 14 months older.

Robinson is visually impaired and suffers from a rare genetic disorder, a situation that grew worse three years ago, causing kidney dysfunction.

“It wasn’t so much about the idea of donating a kidney, it was more about my brother was in trouble and he needed help,” George said.

It wasn’t until July 2021 that George discovered she and Robinson had matching blood types. She said that’s rare since they are not biological siblings.

“Immediately, I thought that’s my blood type,” George said. “So I reached out to mom and just said, ‘Well, now you know that I’m also B positive.’”

Both had a successful surgery in May of this year.

Their mother, Carol Robinson, called it a full-circle moment she will never forget.

“The idea that this was able to happen, lengthen his life, more than likely,” she said. “Leslie was all ready to do it. It just makes my heart explode.”

Craig Robinson said he never would have fathomed his sister would be the one to save his life. Now, a part of her will always live in him.

“It was kind of like a miracle, you know, because we were waiting so long and we didn’t know how long it was going to take to get a match for the kidney thing,” Craig Robinson said.

He experienced a few complications after surgery, but his health is almost back to full strength.

“People say you’re a hero, you know, you saved that day,” George said. “I don’t really look at it that way because there was just not really any other decision because it’s family, and there was no good reason not to.”

Copyright 2022 KATV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

