Ector County Sheriff’s Office opens fund for 11-year-old that died in a mobile home fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Over the weekend, a mobile home fire took the life of 11-year-old Azaria Williams in West Odessa.

The Ector County Sheriff’s office held a press conference to give an update on the fire.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis says that investigators believe the fire started in the north-eastern bedroom of that mobile home, but the investigation is still on going.

The Sheriff’s office set up an account to donate money to the family.

According to Sheriff Griffis, the mobile home was the families primary home, and that the family lost all of their belongings.

The Williams family is currently living with family members close to the scene of the fire.

An autopsy for Azaria Williams is expected to happen tomorrow.

Sheriff Griffis says he and his department are devastated with the death of Azaria.

“as much as we need. these folks lived in a mobile home and they have no insurance. and their house was lost, clothes, everything they owned is gone,” Griffis said.

Griffis says that an 18-year-old man will be recognized by the ECSD for saving the mom and sibling of Azaria.

If you want to donate to the family, you can go directly to the sheriff’s office to donate there, or visit one of the SouthWest heritage union locations in Odessa and add donate money to the Misty Williams account.

