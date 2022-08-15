ECISD hold news conference on accountability ratings
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s a new day in Ector County ISD. For the first time in school district history, ECISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency, a result of the significant academic growth shown by ECISD students.
Three years ago, the district’s overall growth score was 59, an F; now in 2022, that overall district growth score is an 85, a B.
The tremendous growth is also reflected in the increased ratings for individual schools:
● The number of schools earning an A more than doubled from 3 to 7
● The number of B-rated schools doubled from 6 to 12
● In 2019, 20 schools were rated either D or F, today 19 schools are either an A or a B
● 5 schools grew from an F to a B
“I am extremely proud of our entire team,” said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. “The results we share today are examples of our strategic focus and commitment to continuous improvement over the past three years.”
The growth is not isolated to a particular area, but is evident across the district, where 18 schools showed double-digit increases; 3 of the 5 high schools are rated A; and 5 of 6 middle schools are rated B or C. Five schools grew from an F-rating to a B, they are Burnet Elementary, Ector College Prep Middle School, Noel Elementary, Pease Elementary, and Ireland Elementary which improved by a staggering 38 points, the largest increase in the district.
“This kind of improvement only happens with great intentionality,” said Dr. Muri. “It is the result of a clear strategic focus coupled with effective execution. Even more impressive is this improvement happened during the pandemic and all of the challenges that came with it.”
“For three years, ECISD has been on a transformational journey to foster growth in multiple areas,” added Dr. Muri. “We have seen it in Kindergarten Readiness with a 13-point increase, in SAT scores with a 40-point increase and performance above the state, in STAAR scores with improvements in almost every area, in our College, Career and Military Readiness with our highest score ever, and our Graduation Rate that is the best in over 20 years.”
A schools:
Reagan Elementary
G.H.W.B. New Tech Odessa
Gale Pond/Alamo Elementary
San Jacinto Elementary
Hays Elementary
OCTECHS Odessa Collegiate Academy
B schools:
Buice Elementary
Fly Elementary
Cameron Elementary
Burnet Elementary
Ireland Elementary
Blanton Elementary
Ector College Prep Academy Middle School
Noel Elementary
Pease Elementary
Jordan Elementary
Milam Elementary
Blackshear Elementary
C schools: Nimitz Middle School
Ross Elementary
Bonham Middle School
Sam Houston Elementary
Gonzales Elementary
Permian High School
Goliad Elementary
Odessa High School
Crockett Middle School
Travis Elementary
Zavala Elementary
West Elementary
Wilson & Young Middle School
Austin Elementary
Not rated: Bowie Middle School, E.K. Downing Elementary, Dowling Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Burleson Elementary, Cavazos Elementary
