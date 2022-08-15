ECISD hold news conference on accountability ratings

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s a new day in Ector County ISD. For the first time in school district history, ECISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency, a result of the significant academic growth shown by ECISD students.

Three years ago, the district’s overall growth score was 59, an F; now in 2022, that overall district growth score is an 85, a B.

The tremendous growth is also reflected in the increased ratings for individual schools:

● The number of schools earning an A more than doubled from 3 to 7

● The number of B-rated schools doubled from 6 to 12

● In 2019, 20 schools were rated either D or F, today 19 schools are either an A or a B

● 5 schools grew from an F to a B

“I am extremely proud of our entire team,” said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. “The results we share today are examples of our strategic focus and commitment to continuous improvement over the past three years.”

The growth is not isolated to a particular area, but is evident across the district, where 18 schools showed double-digit increases; 3 of the 5 high schools are rated A; and 5 of 6 middle schools are rated B or C. Five schools grew from an F-rating to a B, they are Burnet Elementary, Ector College Prep Middle School, Noel Elementary, Pease Elementary, and Ireland Elementary which improved by a staggering 38 points, the largest increase in the district.

“This kind of improvement only happens with great intentionality,” said Dr. Muri. “It is the result of a clear strategic focus coupled with effective execution. Even more impressive is this improvement happened during the pandemic and all of the challenges that came with it.”

“For three years, ECISD has been on a transformational journey to foster growth in multiple areas,” added Dr. Muri. “We have seen it in Kindergarten Readiness with a 13-point increase, in SAT scores with a 40-point increase and performance above the state, in STAAR scores with improvements in almost every area, in our College, Career and Military Readiness with our highest score ever, and our Graduation Rate that is the best in over 20 years.”

A schools:

Reagan Elementary

G.H.W.B. New Tech Odessa

Gale Pond/Alamo Elementary

San Jacinto Elementary

Hays Elementary

OCTECHS Odessa Collegiate Academy

B schools:

Buice Elementary

Fly Elementary

Cameron Elementary

Burnet Elementary

Ireland Elementary

Blanton Elementary

Ector College Prep Academy Middle School

Noel Elementary

Pease Elementary

Jordan Elementary

Milam Elementary

Blackshear Elementary

C schools: Nimitz Middle School

Ross Elementary

Bonham Middle School

Sam Houston Elementary

Gonzales Elementary

Permian High School

Goliad Elementary

Odessa High School

Crockett Middle School

Travis Elementary

Zavala Elementary

West Elementary

Wilson & Young Middle School

Austin Elementary

Not rated: Bowie Middle School, E.K. Downing Elementary, Dowling Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Burleson Elementary, Cavazos Elementary

