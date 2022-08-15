Chevron launches digital initiative, ‘Permian Proud’

By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 15, 2022
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Chevron’s Mid-Continent Business Unit (MCBU) is excited to announce the launch of Permian Proud, a digital initiative that aims to shine a light on what makes the Permian Basin an essential region of the world and a special place to live, work and play.

Permian Proud will highlight the region’s unique past, present and future as a vital supplier of the oil and gas that enables human progress. The online publication will showcase and uplift the achievements and efforts of local residents and organizations.

As a company that’s been part of this region since 1925, Chevron knows first-hand the unique character and history of this community. The focus of Permian Proud will be on the news and information that makes us all proud to live in this region.

Anyone in the region wanting to get the word out to the public on events, fundraisers, initiatives and more, is encouraged to do so through Permian Proud. As the public will further glean from our stories, it is the efforts of the whole region, each and every contributing member, which makes us Permian Proud.

“We want to do our part to highlight this important moment in history, and to amplify the many positive developments happening across the Permian Basin,” said Ryder Booth, vice president of Chevron MCBU. “Permian Proud will reflect the people, organizations, companies and industries of the Permian Basin that are uplifting our communities and impacting our nation and world.”

Read stories and learn more by visiting www.permianproud.com.

