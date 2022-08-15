Balloon release held for 11-year-old West Odessan girl who lost her life in a mobile home fire

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 First Alert News has now been informed that the 11-year-old girl who lost her life in the mobile home fire on Saturday in West Odessa has been identified as Azaria Williams.

Azaria’s family held a balloon release on Sunday evening to honor her life that has been taken away from her at such a young age.

Many West Texans showed up to pay their respects and show support for the family.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis the Lieutenant that was one of the first responders at the scene of the fire is actually the aunt of Azaria Williams.

Griffis mentioned that he’s known the family for many years as Azaria’s grandfather previously retired from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

He hopes the community can pray for the family during these hard times.

“We just ask that everybody prays for this family. They’re devastated. Obviously, as any family would be and we hope that everybody would pray for them, and ask for God’s comfort and wisdom,” said Griffis.

Sheriff Griffis says that they plan on creating a fundraiser to help with funeral costs.

For more information on how you can donate to the family, call the ECSO at (432)335-3050.

