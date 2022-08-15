7-Eleven brings back Bring Your Own Cup Day

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”
According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”(PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - 7-Eleven’s famous Bring Your Own Cup Day is making a return this summer.

On Aug. 27, loyalty members of 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway are encouraged to grab any creative container and fill it up with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”

Cups and containers must be clean, watertight (aka leak proof), and must sit upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn’t fit in the display, it won’t fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

The promotion is limited to one container per customer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Two arrested in shooting in meeting
Two arrested in shooting in Midland
Logo de Midland ISD
Midland ISD teacher resigns
ECSO logo
In-Custody death in Ector County
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Midland businessman sentenced to 2 years in prison; $12M in restitution

Latest News

FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R. Kelly jury selection focuses on 2019 documentary
FILE - Inductees to the Basketball Hall of Fame pose at a news conference in New York, Feb. 4,...
Pete Carril, old-school Princeton coaching maestro, dies
Yaqub Salik Talib has turned himself in after being sought in connection with a fatal shooting...
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother turns self in after slaying
FILE - Dr. Ricardo Cruciani leaves the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, in New York, Feb. 21,...
Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail, sources say