3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say

The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police...
The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department.(csakisti/Getty Images via Canva)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl has died after being left in a hot car, police in Missouri said.

The child was found unresponsive in a car Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department. She was taken to a hospital where she died on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the death is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Two arrested in shooting in meeting
Two arrested in shooting in Midland
Logo de Midland ISD
Midland ISD teacher resigns
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Midland businessman sentenced to 2 years in prison; $12M in restitution
ECSO logo
In-Custody death in Ector County

Latest News

FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R Kelly jury selection underway for trial-fixing allegations
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and...
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19
A man fled deputies in a slow-moving excavator while authorities followed on foot.
Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase
Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase
The University of Texas Permian Basin.
UTPB’s College of Education approved for TEA Principal Residency Program