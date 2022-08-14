West Texas Gifts of Hope hosts 3rd annual Cancer Sucks Fest

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today one non-profit is hosting a benefit concert right here in the Permian Basin all for a good cause.

This is the third year the West Texas Gifts of Hope hosted their annual cancer sucks fest, and their mission is to raise enough money to help build a new wing onto their current location in Odessa to help more patients out.

West Texas Gifts of Hope began as a vision to create a hope house so that all cancer patients in the Permian Basin could get assistance during their treatment journey.

Cancer sucks festival welcomes anyone who wants to support families during these unprecedented times.

For this year’s line up it featured musical artists such as Casey Donahew, Kevin Fowler, and Treaty Oak Revival.

While the festival started off back in 2019 it has grown over the years in West Texas thanks to the community’s support.

“We were just hoping to just get our name out. It was the first time we had done a concert as our fundraiser. We were just completely blown away by the turnout and the love from our community. Each year it’s just gotten bigger and better.” said Kimberly Watkins, President of West Texas Gifts of Hope

Watkins expresses that the funds raised will go towards an important need in their project.

“We’re kicking off our building campaign to expand our home pass where we offer free lodging for patients that need to stay overnight or at length to have their services over at the cancer center,” said Watkins

“We’re looking to add four rooms to Hope House. We have four currently that are in-sweet. They have their own bed for the patient as well as a caregiver and a bathroom and each patient has their own spot. We stay full most of the time.” said Watkins

Now if you couldn’t make it out to the celebration you can always visit their website at https://www.westtexasgiftsofhope.org/

