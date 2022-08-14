Fort Stockton man taken into custody

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - On August 13th, 2022, Fort Stockton Police Department in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Highway Patrol, executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of North Rooney St in Fort Stockton as the result of a investigation that lasted several months.

The occupant of the residence, Cesilio “Pep” Baiza, age 54, was arrested and charged with 3 Felonies including:

-Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance- Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine), 4-200 Grams - Drug Free Zone.

-Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance- Penalty Group 1 (Cocaine), less than 1 gram - Drug Free Zone.

-Theft of Firearm due to a stolen firearm being located.

Authorities say that Baiza is innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.

