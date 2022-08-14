Fort Stockton man taken into custody

Fort Stockton Police Department in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Highway Patrol, executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of North Rooney St in Fort Stockton as the result of a investigation that lasted several months.
Fort Stockton Police Department in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety...
Fort Stockton Police Department in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Highway Patrol, executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of North Rooney St in Fort Stockton as the result of a investigation that lasted several months.(CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - On August 13th, 2022, Fort Stockton Police Department in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Highway Patrol, executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of North Rooney St in Fort Stockton as the result of a investigation that lasted several months.

The occupant of the residence, Cesilio “Pep” Baiza, age 54, was arrested and charged with 3 Felonies including:

-Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance- Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine), 4-200 Grams - Drug Free Zone.

-Manufacture and Delivery of Controlled Substance- Penalty Group 1 (Cocaine), less than 1 gram - Drug Free Zone.

-Theft of Firearm due to a stolen firearm being located.

Authorities say that Baiza is innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Two arrested in shooting in meeting
Two arrested in shooting in Midland
Logo de Midland ISD
Midland ISD teacher resigns
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Midland businessman sentenced to 2 years in prison; $12M in restitution
8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash
8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash released from MMH

Latest News

West Texas Gifts of Hope hosts 3rd annual Cancer Sucks Fest
West Texas Gifts of Hope hosts 3rd annual Cancer Sucks Fest
(MGN)
DPS investigates fatal crash near SCR 1150 in Midland County
FILE - Fire truck
ECSO: 11 year dies in mobile home fire
Pigskin Preview: Iraan Braves
Pigskin Preview: Iraan Braves