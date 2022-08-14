Fatal crash on the 8200 block of Highway 191

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on August 13, 2022, at approximately 10:00 pm, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a major crash in the 8200 block of Highway 191.

The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west in the 8200 block of 191 and struck a pedestrian that was crossing south.

The pedestrian died on the scene. OPD will release the name of the victim, once the next of kin has been notified.

Authorities say that the investigation will continue.

