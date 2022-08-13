ECSO: 11 year dies in mobile home fire

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -An 11 year has died in a house fire early Saturday morning.

At around 3:17 a.m. Aug.13, Ector County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a mobile home fire in the 1500 Block of Bridle Path.

ECSO deputies, as well as multiple units from Odessa Fire Rescue AND West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded. First responders were told that an 11 year old girl was still in the mobile home. The mother and one other child had escaped.

Attempts by first responders to rescue the child that was still in the mobile home were unsuccessful and the 11 year old died at the scene.

The scene is still active and local authorities are keeping the scene secure awaiting the arrival of the State Fire Marshals Investigator.

