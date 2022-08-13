DPS investigates fatal crash near SCR 1150 in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash occurred on August 12, 2022 at 3:50PM on Interstate 20 just 1.5 miles east of Midland near E. SCR 1150.

The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Jesus Gertrudis Castanon of Laredo, Texas was traveling east on IH-20.

Granvil Lee Oden, 82, and Jesus Lorenzo Lopez-Diaz, 34, were traveling west on IH-20.

Castanon lost control and veered across the center median and into westbound lanes striking Oden head on.

Lopez-Diaz avoided Oden but was struck by debris and did not face any injuries.

Castanon was taken to MMH and was released after being treated.

Texas DPS confirmed that Granvil Lee Oden of Lovington, New Mexico died on the scene.

