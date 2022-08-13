DPS investigates fatal crash near SCR 1150 in Midland County

(MGN)
(MGN)(KBJR)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash occurred on August 12, 2022 at 3:50PM on Interstate 20 just 1.5 miles east of Midland near E. SCR 1150.

The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Jesus Gertrudis Castanon of Laredo, Texas was traveling east on IH-20.

Granvil Lee Oden, 82, and Jesus Lorenzo Lopez-Diaz, 34, were traveling west on IH-20.

Castanon lost control and veered across the center median and into westbound lanes striking Oden head on.

Lopez-Diaz avoided Oden but was struck by debris and did not face any injuries.

Castanon was taken to MMH and was released after being treated.

Texas DPS confirmed that Granvil Lee Oden of Lovington, New Mexico died on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney dies in a crash
Local attorney dies in a crash
Two arrested in shooting in meeting
Two arrested in shooting in Midland
Logo de Midland ISD
Midland ISD teacher resigns
8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash
8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash released from MMH
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Midland businessman sentenced to 2 years in prison; $12M in restitution

Latest News

FILE - Fire truck
ECSO: 11 year dies in mobile home fire
Pigskin Preview: Iraan Braves
Pigskin Preview: Iraan Braves
Midland High Bulldogs football
Pigskin Preview: Midland Bulldogs
Midland sales tax revenue
Midland has record breaking sales tax revenue