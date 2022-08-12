Protestors gather in Midland in support of Donald Trump

Protestors gather in Midland in support of Donald Trump
Protestors gather in Midland in support of Donald Trump(CBS7)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This afternoon protestors gathered in Midland to voice their concerns over the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home.

They joined together on North Big Spring street in front of the Lone Star State Bank where the El Paso- Midland FBI office is located.

Although it was a small gathering, the 15 protestors who attended were very vocal and wanted their concerns heard.

The organizer of the event, Jenny Cudd, was there today in full force in objection to the FBI raid on the former president’s home in Florida.

“Christians, Conservatives, parents at school board meetings, 2nd amendments advocates, pro-life people you name it. The FBI has been specifically targeting conservatives in this country” Jenny Cudd

Cudd also added why she thinks former President Trump is still getting backlash even after losing the election.

“I think the reason why they’re going after President Trump is the same reason why they’ve gone after him since he came down the escalator. Which is they believe he is a threat to their way of doing things” Cudd

The local FBI also released a statement saying

“We are aware of the planned protests at the FBI El Paso- Midland resident agency. The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their first amendment rights. "

