ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High Bronchos are chasing their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade.

OHS’s success is going to depend on the growth of their new quarterback, and what the Bronchos hope is a much-improved defense.

Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Odessa High, and to hear from Coach Ortiz and the Bronchos.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.