Mother and toddler shot in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A two-year-old girl and her mother were shot Thursday night in Midland.

Officials say that around 9:00 p.m. police were called to Midland Memorial Hospital for two gunshot victims.

Police say that they learned the shooting initially happened on the 800 block of south Midkiff Road. The two people who were shot are a 29-year-old mother and her 2-year-old daughter. MPD says both of them have non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in this shooting has been identified as 29-year-old Isabel Arlene Losoya.

A warrant has been issued for her on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

No other details were released by Midland Police.

