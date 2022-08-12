Local attorney dies in a crash
DPS says the crash happened two miles west of Junction on I-10
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JUNCTION, Texas (KOSA) - Texas DPS Troopers have confirmed that local attorney Rachel Ambler was killed in a crash on I-10 west of Junction Wednesday afternoon.
One other person died as well.
5 vehicles were involved in the crash.
Two were 18 wheelers.
The exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but Troopers says there was a dust storm at the time.
