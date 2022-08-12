Local attorney dies in a crash

JUNCTION, Texas (KOSA) - Texas DPS Troopers have confirmed that local attorney Rachel Ambler was killed in a crash on I-10 west of Junction Wednesday afternoon.

One other person died as well.

5 vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two were 18 wheelers.

The exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but Troopers says there was a dust storm at the time.

Stay with CBS7 we’ll keep you updated as those details are released.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.