VIDEO: Truck loses porta-potties on highway; several cars damaged

Drivers in Wisconsin had to dodge porta-potties that were spilled onto Interstate 94. (Source: WISN, WISCONSIN DOT, BROADCASTIFY, STILL PHOTO-VERN HICKS, CNN)
By Nick Bohr
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A flatbed truck lost several portable toilets while traveling in Wisconsin, leaving drivers trying to dodge them on a highway.

“I see a porta-potty flying back at me, and I tried my best to swerve out of the way, but it hit my driver’s side, causing me to pull over,” said driver Alex Hilario.

Another driver, Vern Hicks, said the items on the highway seemed to appear out of nowhere.

“I didn’t know what it was at first until I hit it and thought, ‘I just hit a porta-john in the middle of I-94,’” Hicks said.

According to Hicks, his car had serious damage and might have to be totaled.

Authorities responded to the incident, shutting down a portion of the highway to clear the portable toilets.

According to officials, four damaged cars had to be towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash
8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash released from MMH
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Midland Senior Tik Tok famous
Manor Park senior resident becomes Tik Tok famous
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months
Midland and Odessa law enforcement recruits learn about gun safety
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home