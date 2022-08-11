UTPB soccer coach retiring after 22 seasons

Dennis Peterson was the longest tenured coach in UT Permian Basin history
Dennis Peterson
Dennis Peterson(UTPB Athletics)
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The longest tenured coach in UT Permian Basin history is retiring. Head Men’s Soccer Coach Dennis Peterson is hanging up the whistle after 22 seasons, effective immediately, the school announced Thursday.

Peterson served as the program’s head coach since 2000, and also served as the Women’s Soccer head coach from 2004-12.

“Family is incredibly important to me, and now I think it’s the right time to step away and be with them,” said Peterson. “One of my greatest honors as a coach was being able to coach my sons Cody and Gage for eight of my 22 seasons. I’m very thankful for the time I got to spend on the pitch working with student-athletes and the opportunity to do so for 22 years.”

Associate Head Coach Victor Domingues will take over the program as interim head coach.

The Falcons first game is on August 25, at home against Fort Lewis.

