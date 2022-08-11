Odessa Police: Shots fired at 1200 block of W. 10th Street; no injuries reported

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of W. 10th St Thursday afternoon.

An investigation into the incident found a group of kids fighting when a male subject pulled a gun and shot into the air.

There are no known injuries or damage to property at this time.

ECISD reports Odessa High School was placed on a brief lockdown.

