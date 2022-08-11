MISD teacher named regional winner in the Shell Science Lab Regional Challenge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Erica Reagan, a science teacher at Midland High School has been named a regional winner in the Shell Science Lab Regional Challenge.

Reagan is one of 27 regional winners named, from which three grand prize winners will be selected. Forensic Science is a course that students choose because they like shows such as Criminal Minds and CSI, but in Erica Reagan’s class, they leave feeling like they are trained investigators. She designs her class in a way that students will enjoy learning and advance their skills while having fun.

Students need buy-in to fully appreciate their education and their courses, so they need meaningful assignments and activities. Reagan’s students conduct labs as well as activities in writing, math, chemistry, biology, physics, creative problem solving, and many more. Reagan was honored to be the Shell Science Lab Regional Challenge winner last year. She purchased a classroom set of microscopes as well as multiple labs to use in her classroom.

Her students have benefitted exponentially. There are still ways she can improve her lab and classroom experience. One particular lab that would benefit from a lab makeover is a fingerprint fuming lab, which requires fuming chambers to conduct the lab and glassware for hair/ fiber labs, such as beakers and graduated cylinders.

“We are extremely proud of this year’s regional lab challenge winners. Their innovative approaches, creative ideas, and unwavering commitment to give their very best to their students—and to the community, as they engage and motivate the STEM leaders of tomorrow—is commendable and inspiring,” said Dr. Frazier Wilson, Director, Workforce Development and Diversity Outreach. “We are so pleased to have the opportunity to partner with teachers to help in furthering quality science education in the classroom.”

To enter the Shell Science Lab Regional Challenge, K-12 science teachers located in select school districts near Shell assets were asked to describe their school’s current laboratory resources, explain why laboratory upgrade support is needed, and describe their approach to science education instruction utilizing their school’s current lab facilities. A panel of science educators then reviewed and selected the top entries.

The regional winners each received a school science lab makeover support package valued at $10,000 (for the elementary and middle levels) and $15,000 (for the high school level).

Sponsored by Shell USA, Inc. and administered by the National Science Teaching Association(NSTA), the competition encouraged K-12 science teachers who have found innovative ways to deliver quality lab experiences with limited school and laboratory resources. Teachers share their approaches for a chance to win a school science lab makeover support package.

“It is clear that these incredible educators’ tireless commitment to education and their focus on powerful science teaching has made a tremendous impact on the quality of learning and student engagement during an extremely challenging year,” said Erika Shugart, Ph.D., executive director, NSTA. “We applaud all of the regional winners for their resilience, ingenuity, and dedication to their students.”

Reagan now advances to the national phase of the competition, where she will have a chance to win an additional $5,000 of support to attend a future NSTA National Conference on Science Education, where they will be honored during a special evening celebration.

For more information about the Challenge, visit the competition website at https://www.nsta.org/shell-science-lab-regional-challenge.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.