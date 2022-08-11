Midland man arrested for sexual abuse of child

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 10 for continuous sexual abuse of a child victim under 14 years of age.

According to MCSO, a warrant was obtained for the suspect, James Edward Shirk, 58, of Midland, TX. This was after Investigators with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office found a child had been continuously sexually assaulted over a 2-year period.

Investigators received the information about the possible sexual assault of a child on Aug. 10. Shirk was arrested and booked into the Midland County Jail without incident.

Shirk is charged with sexual abuse of a child continuous, victim under 14 years of age.

No further details are available at this time.

