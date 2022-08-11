Midland ISD teacher resigns

Logo de Midland ISD
Logo de Midland ISD(MISD)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A teacher at Alamo Jr. High has resigned after an investigation by Midland ISD into alleged comments they made.

CBS7 News reached out to the district after receiving a message from a concerned parent who had heard about the comments made by the teacher.

MISD released this statement to CBS7 news:

“Midland ISD conducted an investigation into alleged comments made by a former Alamo Junior High teacher this week. The teacher has resigned and is no longer employed by the school district. Midland ISD is committed to a safe and welcoming environment for all students.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash
8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash released from MMH
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Midland Senior Tik Tok famous
Manor Park senior resident becomes Tik Tok famous
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

Midland and Odessa law enforcement recruits learn about gun safety
Odessa Police respond to shots fired
Odessa Police: Shots fired at 1200 block of W. 10th Street; no injuries reported
Scam victim speaks out
Fraud victim speaks out
Stanton High School Band to attend international clinic
Stanton High School Band to attend international clinic