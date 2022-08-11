Midland ISD teacher resigns

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A teacher at Alamo Jr. High has resigned after an investigation by Midland ISD into alleged comments they made.

CBS7 News reached out to the district after receiving a message from a concerned parent who had heard about the comments made by the teacher.

MISD released this statement to CBS7 news:

“Midland ISD conducted an investigation into alleged comments made by a former Alamo Junior High teacher this week. The teacher has resigned and is no longer employed by the school district. Midland ISD is committed to a safe and welcoming environment for all students.”

