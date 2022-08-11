Man found on highway 128 dies

Man found on highway 128 dies
Man found on highway 128 dies(CBS7 News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has died after being found on highway 128.

On Aug. 9, deputies were called to a man laying on the side of the road 7 miles west on highway 128 in Western Andrews County. Upon arrival, deputies found a man later identified as Chad Kill. He appeared to be dehydrated and weak.

Kill’s vehicle was found abandoned east of his location on highway 128. EMS arrived and started treatment on Kill.

Kill then went unresponsive and was taken to Permian Regional Medical Center where he later died. His body has been taken to Lubbock for autopsy.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash
8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash released from MMH
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Midland Senior Tik Tok famous
Manor Park senior resident becomes Tik Tok famous
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

Big Bend campground closed due to bears
Chisos Basin Campground closure
Pigskin Preview: Midland Legacy Rebels
Haircut generic
Cosmetology school in Odessa offering free back-to-school haircuts
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Midland businessman sentenced to 2 years in prison; $12M in restitution