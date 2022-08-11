Man found on highway 128 dies

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has died after being found on highway 128.

On Aug. 9, deputies were called to a man laying on the side of the road 7 miles west on highway 128 in Western Andrews County. Upon arrival, deputies found a man later identified as Chad Kill. He appeared to be dehydrated and weak.

Kill’s vehicle was found abandoned east of his location on highway 128. EMS arrived and started treatment on Kill.

Kill then went unresponsive and was taken to Permian Regional Medical Center where he later died. His body has been taken to Lubbock for autopsy.

