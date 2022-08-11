Fraud victim speaks out

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One of the victims of a Midland-Based oilfield scam has come forward to tell his story.

Last April, the Midland Police Department sent out a notice asking if anyone had invested money with the National Royalty Group to contact them about potential fraud.

Over 30 people came forward and the case is now pending with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Now one of the scam’s victims is telling his story.

The anonymous victim says, under the guise of friendship, a Midland couple got him to personally invest three hundred thousand dollars into what turned out to be fake oil & gas leases.

“I was more disappointed in them than myself,” the victim said. “The fact that they would be able to do that to people without any remorse. I was of course mad at myself but I was more mad that I let them trick me into this.”

The victim was introduced to the people behind the NRG when his son was recruited to play lacrosse for the Midland Bulldogs Lacrosse Team, a program that no longer exists.

“Traveling all over New Mexico and Texas spending a lot of time with them,” the victim said. “Overnight, team meetings, a lot of things like that and felt like we knew them. They were very personable. All of us parents within the team which are a quite a few of the victims. We all felt like they were really close friends.”

The Midland Police Department turned over their findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office nearly a year ago.

MPD says the case is still pending at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and no statements or information can be given at this time.

The victim says he believes NRG is still scamming people in midland and he doesn’t want anyone else to fall for the fraud.

“Ideally, I want these people stopped. I want them to quit doing this to good people because I know they are still doing this currently right now. My goal is to stop them. We were hoping that we could go through the court system. It’s just dragging out too long,” the victim said.

The victim says the prosecutor for the U.S Attorney’s is hopeful for indictments in the case this month.

