Chisos Basin Campground closure

Big Bend campground closed due to bears
Big Bend campground closed due to bears(NPS C Hoyt)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) - Due to a significant increase in bear activity in and around the campground, the Chisos Basin Campground and Chisos Basin Group Campground are closed, effective Friday, Aug.12.

Big Bend National Park made the announcement Thursday morning on their Facebook page.

Mesquite pods and other natural food sources are enticing to hungry bears. The bears have decided that the best mesquite pods are currently in the Chisos Basin Campground. Because of their increased and concentrated activity, the park has decided to close the campground to protect both humans and bears.

Big Bend National park wants to make sure these bears continue to eat only natural foods, rather than discovering garbage or improperly-stored human food, which would have long-lasting and potentially fatal consequences for them.

By closing the campground, they can ensure that the bears stay wild. The campsites will reopen when the bears have moved on.

All trails in the area remain open at this time except for the spur trail connecting the Window Trail to the campground.

