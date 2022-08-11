Back-to-school supplies cost more this year
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - Parents sending kids back to school have to dig deeper into their pockets for supplies this year.
The National Retail Federation says families in the United States are spending $11 billion more on school supplies this year than three years ago, which is about $168 more per family.
Many families are already adjusting their household budgets to absorb higher prices, but when everything costs more, it can add up.
Klover, a consumer data company, says the price of Scotch tape products has surged 70% from last year. Sharpies are up nearly 55% and Elmer’s glue is up 30%.
There is one notable exception. Crayola Crayons have seen a steady drop in prices in the past few years.
