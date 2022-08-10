Whataburger hosts Back to School Milk & Cookies Event

Over 300 bags of school supplies and goodies were given out to local kids
Back to School event held Tuesday
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Whataburger team went to the Boys and Girls Club of Midland Tuesday.

They teamed up with the Midland Rockhounds and Rocky for the Scoring in Schools program.

Over 300 bags of Whataburger supplies and goodies were given out as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Back-to-School Program.

The Whataburger Feeding Student Success Back-to-School Program is part of the company’s year-round signature community program operating at the intersection of food insecurity and education called Whataburger Feeding Student Success.

