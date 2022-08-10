Tall City Memorial Stair Climb

Tall City Memorial Stair Climb
Tall City Memorial Stair Climb
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A news conference was held today at Fire Station 6 in Midland to announce this year’s 9/11 memorial stair climb.

The public is invited to come out to Grande Communications Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Starting at 8 a.m., firefighters, EMS, law enforcement and civilians will walk up and down the stairs of the stadium to climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs.

This is all to commemorate the sacrifices made by first responders who lost their lives while climbing the steps inside the World Trade Center.

Battalion Chief Bryce Pruitt said the event also serves to educate the newest generation of first responders...

“We have firemen working here now that weren’t alive in 2001 this is a way for them, us to get them in and teach them about the events that day, and the guys that made the ultimate sacrifice at that time,” Pruitt said.

The stair climb’s official website stresses that this event is not a race and that participants will climb at their own pace.

There is also a concert that will be a part of the event.

You can find information on registration here.

