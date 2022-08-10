Non-profit organization has its trailer stolen over the weekend

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Over the weekend, Sibley Nature Center in Midland had its trailer stolen.

The non-profit organization relies heavily on this trailer on a daily basis and now have to wait for another one.

Sibley used this trailer to transport vegetation from their garden and now have to let dead bushes and old plants pile up in their 49 acre center.

“Yea it’s gonna affect our operations in a huge way because now we have to stack that vegetation on site which is unsightly and can also be a fire hazard and also impact habitat,” Education Director, Phil Salonek said.

Monday morning the workers at Sibley noticed that their gate lock was gone.

The suspect cut off the hitch lock connected to the trailer at the site, and took off with the trailer.

The stolen trailer was actually the gardeners personal trailer that she let Sibley use.

They filed a police report with the Midland Police Department, but at the moment there are no leads toward who stole it.

“We’re hoping that local law enforcement eyes and ears of the community can track down the trailer if it’s still in the area. If not, we’ll be looking for potentially another funding source for a donated trailer or if somebody has one they’re not using, they can donate one to Sibley Nature Center,” Board President at Sibley Nature Center Erin Seale said.

Seale says it would cost between five to seven thousand dollars to get a trailer similar to the one stolen.

Sibley does host events like the Fall Festival usually after October, but sometimes they also host last-minute events that could be affected because of the stolen trailer..

“We also have individuals that have birthday parties here. We’ve had weddings here, and we also team up with local partners to have special one off’s in the garden or at the facilities with happy hour artist receptions. So we have a large list of events throughout the year in general,” Seale said.

Sibley says they hope the community can help find their trailer and if you do happen to see it or something that looks like it, contact Midland Police Department or the Sibley Nature Center.

