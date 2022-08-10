Fly into Fall event coming to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland will be hosting a new Fly-Into-Fall event later this month at Midland Airpark.

City council member Robin Poole says the event is a chance for everyone in the community to experience aviation on a whole new level.

The Fly-Into-Fall event is Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free.

There will be aircraft and helicopters, airport fire trucks, classic cars, flight simulators, a drone obstacle course and so much more.

“We’re gonna have lots of interactive displays as well as plenty of aircraft on hand for families to come and enjoy and really experience aviation on a whole new level,” Poole said.

The event is an educational and interactive experience.

People will also be able to talk to pilots, local heroes who served in the airforce, and a former NASA astronaut that will be in attendance.

“There’s going to be aircraft that they can get into and experience what it’s like to get into the cockpit,” Poole said.

Community members can take free discovery flights at the event where they will be able to fly over midland for 10 0r 15 minutes in a plane to experience what it’s like to be a pilot.

There will be food trucks with an optional 5k run at 8 am to kick off the morning.

“Airpark is just such a gem in our community that most people don’t know about so this is really our first step in introducing our community to airpark and what it offers to everyone,” Poole said.

If you would like more information, you can visit their website to see the full list of all the fun activities they have planned.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.