A fire burning in Howard County is now 80% contained

The fire is still active
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Texas intrastate fire mutual aid system strike team is assisting Howard County volunteers battle the barber fire located southeast of Coahoma in Howard County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service incident map shows the fire to be 80% contained and has burned about 63 acres.

Howard County Volunteers took to Facebook to thank the Howard County Road & Bridge, Westbrook VFD and the TIFMAS strike team for their help.

