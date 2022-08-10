A fire burning in Howard County is now 80% contained

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Texas intrastate fire mutual aid system strike team is assisting Howard County volunteers battle the barber fire located southeast of Coahoma in Howard County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service incident map shows the fire to be 80% contained and has burned about 63 acres.

Howard County Volunteers took to Facebook to thank the Howard County Road & Bridge, Westbrook VFD and the TIFMAS strike team for their help.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.