Cosmetology school in Odessa offering free back-to-school haircuts

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A cosmetology school in Odessa is offering free back-to-school haircuts for the month of August.

The service is being offered by Amenti Beauty Academy on East University.

They are doing free haircuts for kids aged between 5 to 12 years old.

The owner of the academy tells CBS7 that she wanted to help low-income families in the community.

“For me, this is very important,” Nancy Davis, Owner of Amenti Beauty Academy said. ” I used to work at a beauty salon where we did this every year, and I saw bus loads of kids coming in from low-income families who just couldn’t afford these haircuts, and everybody wants to go back to school looking their best.”

Parents can book appointments at amentibeauty.com

