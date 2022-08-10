Catfish & Company closes its doors after 30 years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A staple in the Odessa restaurant community closed its doors for good last Sunday after three decades in business.

“Our slogan was ‘Our company loves your company,’ and we always tried to mean that,” said owner Megan Clark-Sanchez.

The restaurant closed at the end of July, marking the end of three decades for one of the few 24-hour restaurants in Odessa.

Despite the name, Catfish and Co. was known for more than just its seafood.

“We had a lot of breakfast items,” Clark-Sanchez said. “We had a lot of comfort foods, a lot of side dishes, homemade pies, homemade ice creams, so it was Seafood and Company.”

The restaurant was founded in 1991 by Megan’s father, Sid Clark, who had a way with food.

“He was magic with people, and he was magic with food,” Clark-Sachez said. “The restaurant kind of became a backdrop.”

A backdrop, but also a staple. The kind of place with regular customers. Where staff knew you – and your order – by name.

“The community really embraced it and loved it,” Clark-Sanchez recalled. “It’s where people went after hours. It’s where people went for breakfast any time of day or night.”

Sid poured his soul into every ingredient through it all until he died last year.

“You felt it in every dish he prepared,” Clark-Sanchez said.

Economic conditions aren’t excellent for the restaurant industry. Clark-Sanchez said the 24-hour model has struggled under the weight of the pandemic, coupled with logistical issues and rising food prices.

As the restaurant sits idle, not everyone is ready to leave, and some are staying in the neighborhood. The fish, the myth, the legend, Seymour Catfish, is going to a new home on 42nd St.

“He’s just always been there,” Clark-Sanchez said. “There have been nine million pictures taken with him, and he’s actually going to go live at Big Daddy’s.”

The same goes with some of the food, like the pies and ice cream, which will move over to Sid and Sam’s Steakhouse, which Clark-Sanchez also owns.

So, while the doors are closing and the fish is leaving, the legacy of Sid Clark continues for the thousands of people who walked through the door.

“His essence in this building is sorely missed,” Clark-Sanchez said.

