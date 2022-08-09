Last two fugitives connected to shooting in Midland County arrested

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Midland County Sheriff’s office announced today the last two fugitives from a shooting that happened on July 17, in Midland County were arrested by Gulf Coast Task Force.

Ricky Nathaniel Slocum and Christopher Summerall were arrested in Marion County, Mississippi.

They were arrested for aggravated robbery.

On July 17, deputies responded to CR 130. When deputies arrived, they found a man laying in the middle of the road with severe trauma to the face.

The male subject was transported to the hospital where it was found that he had been shot.

“We never like to see crimes occur in our community. Like Paul Harvey would say, ‘You can run but you can’t hide’, we will work tirelessly to apprehend those that commit offenses in Midland County,” said Sheriff David Criner.

Through hard work and dedication, investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division identified the injured male.

After over 300- man hours and a continued tireless investigation, investigators identified and arrested the suspect involved. Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division worked this case to bring all of the subjects to justice

