Former Odessa High student and Grammy Award winning artist becomes a professor at UTPB

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin is welcoming a new faculty member into their program and it’s a familiar face from the area.

UTPB has hired Grammy award-winning artist Larry Gatlin as one of their newest faculty members.

“Well, the great novelist Thomas Wolfe, Tom Wolfe wrote a book saying you can’t go home again… I don’t think he was right”, Larry Gatlin.

Gatlin who is an Odessa Highschool graduate has decided he wants to get back into the classroom and help the younger generation out with his knowledge of not just music but also the art of storytelling. And how no matter what field you’re interested in pursuing, whether it’s music or writing, storytelling is involved in all our lives.

The class is going to be simply about creative writing and storytelling and how that fits into whatever industry you have” Sandy Woodley, President, The University of Texas Permian Basin.

Gatlin has had such an amazing career performing in front of hundreds of thousands of people and now he’s ready to shrink that down to a classroom and pass along his experience in life.

“If I can just pass along a little of the education that I got in school but also the education I’ve gotten out in the world,” said Gatlin

Gatlin has continuously given back to the area and he’s ready to do it again for the people in the Permian Basin.

“It’s great to come home. The opportunity to come back here and work with Dr. Sandra and all the wonderful people. It’s just like an old friend. It’s great” said Gatlin.

This program won’t be available till the spring, so, if you’re interested in taking Gatlin’s class on storytelling you still have some time before he starts teaching the class.

