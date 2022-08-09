California man dies, another in critical condition, after crash in Reeves County

Fatal Crash in Reeves County
Fatal Crash in Reeves County(Pixabay/MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A crash in Reeves County early Morning has killed a California man.

Jerry Collins, 29, was driving westbound on IH-10 near MM-217. The car ran off the road into the south ditch and then reentered the road. Collins then lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll over multiple times.

Collins was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger in the car was taken to Medical Center Hospital and is in critical condition.

