Search for vehicle thefts suspects in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with identifying and locating unknown subjects involved in burglary of vehicles.

On August 7, at around 9:35 a.m., officers with the Big Spring Police Department were dispatched to Hampton Inn located in the 800 block West I-20 in reference to a vehicle burglary.

Upon arrival, officers learned that at approximately 2:15 a.m., a silver Chevrolet 4-door car pulled into the hotel parking lot. The front passenger exited the Chevrolet and burglarized a vehicle parked in the parking lot.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in this case. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.

Do not leave your tip on Facebook messenger. Use the “submit a tip” icon on our page.

Please submit your tip online first if possible!! You can

Have a dialog with Crimestoppers and be updated on any reward information. Do not lose your tip number, you will need it to claim your reward.

You can also call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) you will remain anonymous and no caller ID is ever used. Or, use the p3tips.com software; you can submit your tip online and it is also completely anonymous. Remember you can earn up to a $1000.00 Dollar CASH reward if you’re the first caller with information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) involved. Please keep the ID Tip number that you receive when you submit your tip.

Please reference case # 2-22-02657 in your tip.

Web Tip Link:

Https://www.p3tips.com/1277

