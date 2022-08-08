Power Sweets Nutrition and other local businesses host a back-to-school party for children

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Back to school for Midland and Ector ISD is soon approaching.

On Sunday, Power Sweets Nutrition in Odessa came together with other local businesses to host their first annual back-to-school drive for kids in the community.

Over 250 backpacks and school supplies were handed out in less than an hour.

There was free entertainment, food, and free haircuts for the kids who attended the event.

Owner of Power Sweets Nutrition, Chris Munoz says he felt the need to host the back-to-school drive because he understands the struggles in the community.

“Being from where we both came from; we understand the struggles. We just wanted to give back because we just knew in our hearts it was the right thing to do,” Munoz said.

Munoz and Carbajal say they are thankful to all the local businesses who contributed.

Among the local businesses contributing were Cocinita, City Girls, and Lito Tint.

Munoz said the goal is to host this event once a year for the community with the help of other local businesses.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.