Major accident on West University and Vega left one person dead

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A major accident occurred Sunday afternoon in West Odessa that left one person dead.

According to Sgt. Blanco from Texas DPS, the accident occurred at approximately 3:45 pm at West University and Vega.

There was one person killed and multiple vehicles involved.

CBS7 will keep you updated when more information is released.

According to Sgt. Blanco from Texas DPS, the accident occurred at approximately 3:45 pm at West University and Vega. There was one person killed and multiple vehicles involved. (El Gallo Giro)

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.