Major accident on West University and Vega left one person dead
According to Sgt. Blanco from Texas DPS, the accident occurred at approximately 3:45 pm at West University and Vega. There was one person killed and multiple vehicles involved.
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A major accident occurred Sunday afternoon in West Odessa that left one person dead.
According to Sgt. Blanco from Texas DPS, the accident occurred at approximately 3:45 pm at West University and Vega.
There was one person killed and multiple vehicles involved.
CBS7 will keep you updated when more information is released.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.