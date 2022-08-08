Brewster County Sheriff’s Office looking for enticing a minor fugitive
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics assistance in locating Pedro “Kiko” Hinojos, Jr.
He is wanted for enticing a child and harboring a runaway. Hinojos is 5′8 175 pounds, with brown eyes, and a shaved head.
He is 39 years old.
Hinojos is believed to be in the company of a female child runaway.
Anyone providing these individuals any assistance could face charges.
If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (432)837-3488, or 911 for emergencies.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.