Brewster County Sheriff’s Office looking for enticing a minor fugitive

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics assistance in locating Pedro “Kiko” Hinojos, Jr.

He is wanted for enticing a child and harboring a runaway. Hinojos is 5′8 175 pounds, with brown eyes, and a shaved head.

He is 39 years old.

Hinojos is believed to be in the company of a female child runaway.

Anyone providing these individuals any assistance could face charges.

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (432)837-3488, or 911 for emergencies.

