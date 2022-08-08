Brewster County Sheriff’s Office looking for enticing a minor fugitive

Pedro “Kiko” Hinojos, Jr.
Pedro “Kiko” Hinojos, Jr.(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics assistance in locating Pedro “Kiko” Hinojos, Jr.

He is wanted for enticing a child and harboring a runaway. Hinojos is 5′8 175 pounds, with brown eyes, and a shaved head.

He is 39 years old.

Hinojos is believed to be in the company of a female child runaway.

Anyone providing these individuals any assistance could face charges.

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (432)837-3488, or 911 for emergencies.

