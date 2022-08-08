Brewster County Sheriff’s Office detain 3 illegal immigrants
All suspects, illegal immigrants from Mexico, were referred to border patrol agents for processing.
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday evening, Brewster County deputies received information of a suspicious person, on private property, just south of Alpine.
Upon their arrival, a deputy encountered 3 suspects, who attempted to flee.
The deputy detained 2 suspects and was assisted by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in arresting the final suspect.
