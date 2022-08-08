Brewster County Sheriff’s Office detain 3 illegal immigrants

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday evening, Brewster County deputies received information of a suspicious person, on private property, just south of Alpine.

Upon their arrival, a deputy encountered 3 suspects, who attempted to flee.

The deputy detained 2 suspects and was assisted by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in arresting the final suspect.

All suspects, illegal immigrants from Mexico, were referred to border patrol agents for processing.

