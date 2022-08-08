BB Collab and Torchy’s Tacos are raising awareness on human trafficking

The BB Collab hosted "Babes supporting Babes" in Downtown Odessa.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The BB Collab and Torchy’s Tacos held an event called ‘Babes supporting Babes’ in Downtown Odessa bright and early Saturday morning.

Reflection Ministries was there to help educate the public about human trafficking in our area and how we can help the survivors.

As of right now, they have raised $1,500 to help benefit Reflection Misitires thanks to vendor fees provided by local businesses that took part in the event

The organizer tells CBS7 that their purpose is to give back to those in need.

For more information on The BB Collab, click here.

