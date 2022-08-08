8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health says they activated their Disaster Preparedness Operations in response to a bus accident in Midland County.
As of 9:30 a.m., MMH received 8 patients that are confirmed to be related to the bus accident with no fatalities to report at this time.
DPS reports that a Greyhound Bus failed to yield the right of way exiting a Pilot Truck Stop.
