8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash in Midland County

(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health says they activated their Disaster Preparedness Operations in response to a bus accident in Midland County.

As of 9:30 a.m., MMH received 8 patients that are confirmed to be related to the bus accident with no fatalities to report at this time.

DPS reports that a Greyhound Bus failed to yield the right of way exiting a Pilot Truck Stop.

CBS7 will update this article with more information as it is known.

