Volleyball Preview: Wink ready for run at State Title

WINK, Texas (KOSA) - The Wink Lady Cats volleyball team has played in three straight regional finals, and made two trips to the State Final Four.

This season, Coach Heather Archibald and her team are trying to break though into the championship game, and a chance at the state title.

Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Wink volleyball, and to hear from Coach Archibald and the Lady Cats.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.